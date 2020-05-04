Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya’s special tribute COVID-19 fighters is amazing — view pic | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. However, there are a few good things that have come out of this pandemic is that it has brought the world closer and made people reinvent themselves with creativity at the peak. Bollywood and TV celebs have been taking up various things such as painting, sketching, colouring and other creative things to help pass time. This creativity by the celebs has touched various hearts with noble causes and initiatives that they have taken through it. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid a tribute to the COVIF-19 fighters with a drawing. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts throwback pictures with Chintu Uncle, says, she is heartbroken

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and shared the drawing. In the picture, Aaradhya has paid a tribute to doctors, policemen, nurses, soldiers, teachers, news reporters who without caring about themselves are protecting citizens and bringing control and hygiene amidst the lockdown. Aishwarya captioned the image saying, "?????my darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love ❤️✨?" Have a look at Aaradhya drawing here:

Meanwhile, Aaradhya is a one-talented young girl. She is very active in the extra-curricular activities that are organised in her school. A couple of months ago, Aaradhya took part in a show in her school in which she spoke about women empowerment. Her speech had moved everyone and her doting mother and father were recording the same, being the proud parents.

“I am Kanya. I am the dream, the dream of the new age. We will awake, in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved, I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with an understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will come from the book of life, growing freely from the river of humanity,” her powerful speech read.

