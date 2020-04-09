Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan pen down beautiful birthday messages for their mother, Jaya Bachchan | Bollywood Life

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turns a year older as well as wiser today. She has been an integral part of the film industry for many decades and she continues to be one. Jaya Bachchan has done remarkable work in Bollywood and at the same time, she has been responsible mother and wife. Needless to say, her children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, love her to the moon back for the very same reason. And on the occasion of their mother’s 72nd birthday, both Shweta and Abhishek have sent her the best birthday wishes. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Abhishek and Shweta penned down lovely words for their mother dearest. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Zanjeer’s success made Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan hurriedly tie the knot

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is… MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you.” Also Read – Insta-stalker Alert! 10 pictures that prove birthday girl Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a family person

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post here:

On the other hand, Shweta posted a throwback picture with her mother and captioned the post as: “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go …)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings).”

Meanwhile, this year the Bachchans won’t be able to host a big birthday bash for the actress as a nationwide lockdown has been announced. However, last year Shweta had hosted an intimate dinner party for her mother on her special day.

As far Jaya Bachchan’s work front is concerned, she had done films like Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan among many others.

Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to Jaya Bachchan.

