Abhishek Bachchan Says ‘He Hates Broccoli’, Aishwarya Changes His View in Typical Indian Housewife Style

India is a nation of various cultures and cuisines . Indians are basically too foodie and are always ready to try various delicacies. But the real thing they hate is, some veggies or boiled food as it misses that masala concept.

Same thing happened with the celeb Abhishek Bachchan , who reveled that he hates Broccoli but got a savage reply from wifey Aishwarya.

Abhishek shared this fact responding to a tweet which talked about the origin of Broccoli.

As soon as Aishwarya noticed his tweet of disliking Broccoli , she couldn’t resist and actually prepared the dish for him .

It would be an emotional attack on Abhishek and he tweeted :”Talk about #MurphysLaw Guess the Mrs. read my last post.“

Checkout his tweet below:

Netizens gave their reactions in this way:

What’s that ??? 😲 — 🍸Tequila girl 🍸🏃🏼‍♀️💨🤪☄🔥™ (@Caterina_roshan) May 28, 2018

How was it??? — NADIA HUSSAIN (@NADIAHUSSAIN_NH) May 28, 2018

😂😂😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Well think about it like this. Broccoli might get stuck in your teeth but French fries will get stuck on your ass😜 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 28, 2018

The tweet definitely made the day green for the actor.

