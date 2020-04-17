Abhishek Bachchan shares unknown facts about Guru. Did you spot the continuity error?

Abhishek Bachchan took his fans on a trip down memory lane as he shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the Madurai sets of Mani Ratnam’s Guru. He also shared some lesser-known facts about the film, including a continuity error in the song Tere Bina.

Tere Bina, which Abhishek calls his “all-time favourite” song, was shot long after the principal photography of Guru was finished. “If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Shaad Ali, the director of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, adjusted the dates of the shoot so that Abhishek could finish work on Guru as well. “Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ’s shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani’s assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn’t cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai,” the actor wrote.

Abhishek revealed that one of his best friends, Gaurav, dropped by on the sets to meet him, but ended up having to work as an extra on the film. “A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him, had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai. Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the ‘minister’. Since we didn’t have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the ‘minister’. I don’t think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine!” he wrote.

Currently, Abhishek is quarantining in Mumbai with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father Amitabh Bachchan. However, Jaya Bachchan is stuck in Delhi and unable to return home due to the lockdown.

