Abhishek Halder, Dimple Bhagat extend contract with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC has continued its preparations for the next Indian Super League season by offering contract extensions to midfielder Abhishek Halder and defender Dimple Bhagat. The duo will remain with the side until 2022.

Kolkata-born Abhishek made eight appearances for Hyderabad FC last season. “Although I have played in the I-League and ISL before, this year was a massive learning experience for me. I got to play more games but I also realised how much competition is there in every squad and how hard we must keep working. It starts with being focused in training and working on the new philosophy which we have now with Albert Roca and Xavi Gurri,” the 22-year-old said.

Dimple, who plays as a left-back, made his debut against Odisha FC in January and played another game against Bengaluru FC towards the end of the campaign.

“I am very happy to have extended my stay with Hyderabad. The club has shown faith in my ability and I want to keep working hard and repay that. It was a great experience to finally make my debut in the ISL,” he said.

The duo joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Yasir, Asish Rai, and Nikhil Poojary, who have also extended their stay contracts with Hyderabad FC.