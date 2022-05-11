abillion Launches World's First Marketplace for Sustainability

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — abillion – the world’s largest social platform for sustainability has launched a peer-to-peer ecommerce.

Launched first to the Singapore market in May, the social media platform unveiled a new feature for buyers and sellers to interact and transact online with a conscious shift in focus from revenue earned to resulting impact.

As a global digital home to sustainability and plant-based natives, abillion is a natural confluence for mindful buyers and sellers. What makes abillion’s marketplace the preferred platform over others is the real-life impact each transaction carries. Sellers set aside a percentage of their revenue to be donated to impactful causes. The buyer then dedicates this sum of money to one of abillion’s 60 plus non-profit partners.

As the first market to enjoy this feature, all members in Singapore will be able to list sustainable products via the marketplace tab, found on the navigation bar at the bottom of the app. Buyers will be able to see the impact of each purchase they intend to make from the starred green value found on the right hand side of each listing.

To date, both individual sellers and businesses have already jumped on board. With more than a million members globally, abillion plans to launch the marketplace by year-end 2022 to its largest markets, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and US..

“Our goal is to become the world’s leading catalyst driving sustainable entrepreneurship and conscious consumerism, powering the growth of the sustainable sector,” says Vikas Garg, CEO and founder of abillion. “We know that in the near future, everyone will care about sustainability and our planet. abillion wil be at the center of this, acting as the go-to information and digital superhub for all. Here, regardless of whether you’re a buyer or a seller, you will be able to measure the positive impact your transaction has on the world. Through this, we will be able to eat, shop and live our way to a brighter future.”

For media enquiries, please send an email to Phoebe Tan at [email protected]

About abillion

At abillion, we’re working to drive a global movement for plant-based food and earth-friendly products. abillion is a digital platform that assists people that want to make sustainable choices. abillion, launched in 2018 by CEO Vikas Garg, is unique in harnessing social media for social good. Whenever a member chooses sustainability and shares a review, the member is rewarded with a donation that can feed a hungry child, educate a child for a day, plant a tree or save an animal life.

The abillion app has been downloaded by over one million people around the world. Members from over 160 countries have contributed close to 2 million reviews of vegan dishes and cruelty-free products. Consumer reviews, along with consumer insights, are shared with business owners, influencing more than 160,000 brands worldwide to offer more sustainable options.

