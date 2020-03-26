Abortion Providers Sue Texas Over Coronavirus Order

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez Marva Sadler prepares the operating room at the Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 4, 2019.

A coalition of abortion rights groups filed a lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday, challenging his ban on abortions during the coronavirus crisis.

The groups — represented by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Lawyering Project — are asking the court to issue an immediate temporary restraining order to block the ban from taking effect.

On Monday, Abbott’s administration ordered abortion providers to postpone all abortions that are not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the patient, ostensibly to conserve medical supplies as health care facilities are flooded with coronavirus patients. The Texas attorney general warned that providers who violate the order could face a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time.

The abortion providers said that they were forced to go to court after Abbott “used the COVID-19 crisis to block access to essential, time-sensitive abortion procedures.”

All abortion providers in the state have now stopped offering both surgical and medication abortions, according to a press call on Wednesday night.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, which runs three clinics in Texas, said they had to cancel at least 150 appointments on Monday alone.

“Abortion is essential health care, and it is a time-sensitive service, most especially now in this public health crisis when many people are already financially insecure and futures are uncertain,” she said. “We cannot sit idly by while the state is forcing Texans to be pregnant against their will.”

She noted that communities of color, young people and poorer people will disproportionally feel the impact of the new Texas policy.

Abortion access is already imperiled in Texas, where half of clinics have closed under state pressure since 2012. These days, many people seeking abortions must drive hundreds of miles for care.