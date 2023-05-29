ABPCyber Unveils Cutting-Edge Cyber Fusion Centre, Ushering in a New Era of Cybersecurity Excellence and Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ABPCyber, the premier cybersecurity service provider in Southeast Asia and subsidiary of ABPGroup, announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Cyber Fusion Centre. This momentous event not only represents a significant milestone in the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and growth, but also sets the stage for global expansion in delivering exceptional cybersecurity services.

The Cyber Fusion Centre stands as an emblem of technological advancement, harnessing the latest tools, techniques, and expertise to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services across diverse market segments, including sectors such as finance, utilities, healthcare, education, transportation, telecommunications, government, and large enterprises.

Distinguished by its multi-dimensional approach, the Cyber Fusion Centre surpasses conventional security operation centres by seamlessly integrating 24/7 security operations, advanced threat detection, in-depth investigation and response capabilities, robust vulnerability management, security controls validation, proactive threat hunting, and security automation. This fusion of capabilities equips organisations with an unparalleled defense against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring uninterrupted operations and safeguarding valuable digital assets.

Daphne Ho, COO of ABPCyber, highlighted the company’s dedication to continued innovation in driving forward-thinking cybersecurity solutions. “The Cyber Fusion Centre represents the culmination of our relentless efforts to deliver exceptional cybersecurity services while propelling market growth. We are immensely proud of this achievement, as it not only solidifies our presence in Singapore and Asia but also paves the way for our global expansion under the umbrella of ABPGroup.”

The inauguration ceremony, graced by distinguished members of ABPGroup’s esteemed management team, served as a testament to this momentous occasion and provided a platform to showcase the Fusion Centre’s sophisticated infrastructure, underscoring its pivotal role in shaping the future of cybersecurity on a global scale.

About ABPCyber

ABPCyber is a premier cybersecurity service provider in Southeast Asia, founded in 2013 with a strong focus on safeguarding critical infrastructures. With tailored solutions catering to diverse sectors including finance, utilities, healthcare, education, transportation, telecommunications, and government, ABPCyber delivers comprehensive end-to-end services encompassing pre-sales consultation, implementation, proactive security monitoring, rapid incident response, and advisory support. Combining cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, ABPCyber offers innovative cybersecurity solutions that empower organisations to combat evolving threats and achieve business resilience.

ABPCyber’s remarkable achievements have garnered industry recognition, including the prestigious Enterprise 50 Award, co-organised by The Business Times and KPMG, honouring outstanding contributions to business excellence and growth.

For more information, please visit www.abpcyber.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/abpcyber-unveils-cutting-edge-cyber-fusion-centre-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-cybersecurity-excellence-and-global-expansion-301836617.html

SOURCE ABPCyber

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

