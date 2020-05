AC Milan announces no coronavirus cases in first team

AC Milan revealed on Saturday that none of its first-team footballers or staff were positive for coronavirus, a day after the club’s president said that some players were recovering from the disease.

In a statement, the seven-time European champion said “based on the medical tests carried out so far on both the first team players and staff, there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19”.

RELATED|

Inter, AC Milan back in training after two-month lockdown





Milan added that the team would continue the individual training programmes that it and other Serie A clubs had begun this week in the hope they can complete the 2019-20 season this summer.

On Friday, Milan president Paolo Scaroni told local media that some of the club’s players were recovering from COVID-19, which has killed over 30,000 people in Italy.

RELATED|

Italian season in limbo with surge in positive coronavirus tests



His comments came after Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Torino confirmed positive tests for eight players.

On Thursday, Italy’s Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora had said that he was hopeful group training could resume on May 18 but on Saturday said the positive cases “were not a good sign”.