Acadian Plant Health wins spot on Germination's Top 10 Most Innovative Products

Seaweed extracts win in biologicals/biostimulants category for connection to soil health

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ – Acadian Plant Health™, a leading provider of innovative, sustainable crop care solutions, today announced its seaweed extracts have won a spot on Germination’s list of Top 10 Most Innovative Products in the biologicals/biostimulants category. This win follows recent research connecting the use of seaweed extracts to improved soil health.

In its inaugural year, the Top 10 Most Innovative Products list seeks to shine a spotlight on leaders of change in the seed industry by highlighting the most innovative products from six categories: equipment, traits, seed-applied technology, testing, software and biologicals/biostimulants. Germination, a part of the SeedWorld Group, identified the winners based on the products’ overall impacts on the industry, potential for scalability and widespread use.

Soil health is a primary concern for not only farmers, but the global population whose food security depends on well-managed agriculture. Acadian’s Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed extracts are well-known to help with crop stressors, but the organization’s latest research shows the extracts’ notable positive impact on soil microbes.

“Soil is the most important tool we have to feed a fast-growing world in the coming decades, and farmers need it to maximize productivity more than ever,” said Dr. Sarah Maude, Vice-President, Technology at Acadian Plant Health. “Having our technology recognized as a leading innovation energizes us to continue advancing these necessary solutions for sustainable food production.”

Results of the study showed a direct correlation between Acadian seaweed extracts and the growth of mycorrhizal fungi as well as enhancement of the plant-microbe symbiosis.

This solution is both compatible with and complements sustainable crop production practices in line with the UN’s sustainable agriculture goals. While already offering a renewable and sustainable solution to plant stressors, the proven impact of Acadian Plant Health’s seaweed portfolio on soil health is one more way the company continues to evolve modern agriculture.

“There is a new willingness among those in the food and agriculture industry to consider farming as something other than extracting commodities from the landscape,” said Maude. Acadian remains committed to working with its partners to ensure a sustainable future for food production.

Acadian Plant Health’s Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed extracts will be featured alongside the nine other winning products in Germination’s Top 10 Innovations issue , released June 23, 2022.

For more information on Acadian Plant Health’s innovative crop care solutions, visit www.acadianplanthealth.com

About Acadian Plant Health™

Acadian Plant Health™ is a division of Acadian Seaplants Limited. Acadian Plant Health™ is the world leader in biostimulant solutions, sustainably sourced, and scientifically proven to increase crop yield and quality. Acadian’s products are used in soil and foliar inputs on over 70 crops in more than 80 countries world-wide.

SOURCE Acadian Plant Health