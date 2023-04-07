ACC awarded Best Application Modernisation Platform for Banking and Insurance Companies 2023 at the Global Business Summit by Business Connect Magazine

MUMBAI, India, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), a leader in the cloud technology space has been awarded Best Application Modernisation Platform for Banking and Insurance Companies 2023. This Award was presented to the organization at the Global Business Summit which is annually organized by Business Connect Magazine. This year’s event was held on 25th March 2023 in Mumbai, India. ACC was given this Award after a long process of rigorous evaluation by an expert committee at the Summit. It recognizes the contribution made by ACC where innovation and customer experience are among the organization’s core corporate values. These attributes have made ACC a leader in app modernization for the BFSI sector which has successfully launched the organization into new markets in the segment while expanding its product line.

The Award was received by Rogin Rappai and Rohit Masson on behalf of ACC during the spectacular Award Ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Rogin Rappai, Head – Customer Acquisition and Strategy, said, “It is truly an honor to receive this Award. This Global Business Summit Platform provides the right atmosphere for the exchange of ideas and sharing of new technologies while making a meaningful contribution to business outcomes and the Indian economy at large. The Award we won reiterates our priority on innovation for App Development which is seen in the solutions we have been delivering to banks and insurance companies since our inception. This also demonstrates our capabilities in Application Modernization and Microservices’ functions.”

This Business Connect Magazine Award reiterates ACC’s focus on modernizing applications and developing tailor-made solutions for banks and insurance companies.

ACC’s business offerings include Digitalization, Cloud Services, Product Engineering, Big Data and Analytics, and Cloud Security. The organization’s expert team members are dedicated to supporting customers to achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of cloud solutions. ACC has delivered over 100+ cloud migration and application development projects. In the financial year 2022-2023, the organization achieved the major milestone of nearly 400 employees and booked orders of USD 6 million.

It continues to successfully serve marquee customers and start-ups, across financial services, media, healthcare, and more.

About Global Business Summit 2023 (Business Connect Magazine)

This Summit is organized every year in India by Business Connect Magazine (BCM). BCM is one of the fastest-growing business magazines in India. Every year the event is attended by Government Representatives, Business Tycoons, Bollywood Celebrities, Sports Personalities, and others. The Summit brings entrepreneurs, industrialists, thought leaders, and bigwigs from across the globe under one roof to discuss the most pressing issues facing the business community today. It is based on the Magazine’s belief in the power of innovation, trends, and predictions to transform the economy and create better opportunities for all. The contribution of selected business leaders across industrial sectors will be recognized and rewarded for their remarkable performance in the business landscape. These awardees are selected based on well-established criteria. For more information, please visit, https://businessconnectindia.in/business-connect-global-business-summit/

About Applied Cloud Computing (ACC)

Founded in 2014, by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is today an emerging leader in the Cloud Services segment and aims to employ and empower 1,000 employees by 2024. It has offices across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore in India in addition to having an international presence with offices in the UK and Estonia. ACC was awarded by AWS as the best BFSI industry Consulting Partner for the year 2020. ACC has been endorsed by both industry and customers for its professional capabilities and cloud offerings. For more information about ACC, please visit, https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/acc-awarded-best-application-modernisation-platform-for-banking-and-insurance-companies-2023-at-the-global-business-summit-by-business-connect-magazine-301791764.html