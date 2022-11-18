ACCELQ Ranked Amongst the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 711% Revenue Growth to its leadership in AI-powered Codeless Test Automation platform for large enterprises globally

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ACCELQ today announced it was selected on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ACCELQ grew 711 % during this period.

ACCELQ’s Founder and CEO, Mahendra Alladi, credits the breadth and depth of the platform to its leadership in Testing and Automation space. He said, “It is great to be one of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Our leadership really stems from Fortune 500 organizations leveraging ACCELQ platform for enterprise-wide needs and playing a critical role in enabling DevOps.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered codeless test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. ACCELQ provides a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database, and packaged apps. Automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 3x productivity and over 70% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform. ACCELQ was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report.

