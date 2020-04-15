Accenture’s People + Work Connect links companies with those searching for jobs

A group of companies is attempting to liaisoning across different industries to link up people looking for jobs with companies looking to hire.

People + Work Connect, a platform was designed by CHROs from Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, ServiceNow and Verizon—and Accenture built the platform. There is no cost for employers to join and participate.

So far, the companies participating in this initiative are multinationals such as ADM, Baxter, Blue Apron, Cargill, Frito-Lay, Lincoln Financial Group, Marriott, Mondelēz International, Nordstrom, ServiceNow, Walmart and Zenefits. Additionally, more than 250 companies are expected to onboard over the next week, and the platform will soon add public sector jobs, Accenture said.

Ultimately, this will shorten the complex, often lengthy cycle of unemployment for people. The analytics-driven platform pools non-confidential and aggregated workforce information by categories such as location and experience, Accenture said.

“By providing real-time visibility into which companies need people and where, People + Work Connect is designed to lessen the economic and societal impacts of the virus and help us work together to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Ellyn Shook, Accenture’s chief leadership and human resources officer.

Pat Wadors, chief talent officer at ServiceNow, said, “This crisis has created massive job loss and people need help finding work. By connecting companies that are hiring with a talented and available workforce, technology is truly acting in service of people.

Support for this initiative has also come from Centre for Advanced Human Resource Studies in the ILR School at Cornell University, Center for Executive Succession at the Darla Moore School of Business, Gallup and the CHRO Roundtable, HR Policy Association, Institute for Corporate Productivity, National Academy of Human Resources, Society for Human Resource Management and World50.