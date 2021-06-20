Access over 200 productivity apps with this 1-year subscription

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: A one-year subscription to Setapp is on sale for £49.33 as of June 19, saving you 42% on list price.

Setapp is a productivity service for Mac and iPhone users designed to help you organise your work, stay focused, and more.

A subscription to Setapp grants you access to over 210 curated apps that are designed to boost productivity — whether that means an app that limits your access to social media while you’re working, blocks certain pages (not websites), helps you back up your work, or sets a timer so you can browse the sites you love during designated breaks.

Once you choose an app you’re interested in from Setapp’s vast library, you can start using it immediately without in-app purchases or ads. You can even sync Setapp on both your Mac and iPhone and toggle between the two as needed.

Normally, a one-year subscription to Setapp retails for £85. But for a limited time, you can score 42% off and get one year for just £49.33.