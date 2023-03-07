Access Ready Prompts Federal Report on Accessibility Mandate Under Section 508!

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently the Department of Justice and the General Services Administration released a long-promised report on Section 508 compliance across the federal government. The report says that federal agencies are failing miserably to comply with accessible technology requirements. Even this report, which by law must be published every 2 years, hasn’t been updated since 2012 – until now. The statistics are not shocking, but they are embarrassing – According to the report only 1/3 of the top PDFs published by each agency are accessible. Even the majority of the agency’s accessibility statements don’t meet the requirements.

Access Ready along with other advocacy organizations have been asking for this report and demanding that DOJ and GSA comply with the law. This report is a tiny step forward, but Congress is taking notice of how ineffective Section 508 has been. We are working with our partners to find real solutions that meaningfully advance accessibility – and won’t take no for an answer.

The full report is available here: https://www.justice.gov/crt/page/file/1569331/download

