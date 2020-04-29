Acclaimed Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away At 53

Irrfan Khan ( Source: Instagram | @irrfan)

One of the most versatile and respected actors in Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan, passed away today at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to colon infection. It is indeed a very sad day for the Indian and global film industry alike as we lost a true gem today. He had been under medical treatment since 2018, when he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Filmmaker and a very dear friend to Irrfan, Shoojit Sircar, penned an emotional note remembering the actor.

Have a look at his tweet—

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

His family issued an official statement that read—

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.

The late actor earned the National Award for his impeccable work in the sports drama Paan Singh Tomar. He was also critically acclaimed for his performance in films like Maqbool, Piku, Haider, Lunchbox, Hindi Medium and many more. He was also globally recognised for his contribution in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno and Life Of Pi.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium which hit the silver screen right before the lockdown. His innocent portrayal of a single father, who is willing to go against all odds to fulfil his daughter’s dream, was appreciated and lauded by critics and the audiences alike. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the film stopped playing in the theatres and is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The actor was one of the finest in the Hindi film industry, who was not scared of experimenting with new roles and never ceased to amaze us with his talent. He has left a void in cinema that can never be filled.

You will always live on in our hearts, Irrfan. May your soul rest in peace.