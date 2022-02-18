Accointing’s crypto tax software is 45% off to kick off tax season

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Gearing up for tax season? Make sure you don’t forget about those cryptocurrency transactions you made this past year.

Stressful taxes can really put a damper on your celebration of a successful year of crypto investing, but Accointing’s software can replace that sense of doom with a little bit more control. The Accointing Crypto Tax Software was built to track, manage, and report all of your crypto transactions in one place — and make filing your taxes more manageable when the time comes. And right now, new users can sign up for the Hobbyist Plan for just $43.19 with the code REFUND. That’s about 45% in savings.

The software features over 300 different integrations, which you can use to import all of your crypto transactions and automatically calculate wins and losses. Integrations include popular wallets and exchanges, like Coinbase, Binance, Dash, Electrum, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more. The dashboard and crypto tracker are both available on mobile and desktop, so you can analyze your performance or deep dive into last year’s success (or lack thereof) in real time, wherever you are. You can also review the performance of the entire crypto market, set up alerts, research trending tokens, and of course, create a customized crypto tax report.

With the Hobbyist Plan, you can use up to 500 maximum transactions in your tax report. For more, you’ll have to upgrade to the Trader Plan or Pro Plan. In just five or so clicks, Accointing can generate the Form 8949 to fill your Schedule D Form, generate a TurboTax file to drag and drop online, or generate a crypto tax report for a CPA. However you file your taxes, this software is designed to make the process more efficient (and less stressful) for you.

Typically $79, you can snag the Accointing Crypto Tax Software on sale for just $43.19 with the code REFUND for a limited time.

