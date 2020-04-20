Accounting help for businesses

coronavirus,

Hospitality businesses are being encouraged to access expert financial advice to help navigate government stimulus packages as the JobKeeper application period officially opens. The Tasmanian Hospitality Association have established a program to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The $200,000 program was funded by the state government and gives hospitality businesses access to Collins SBA's financial advisory and accounting services. THA chief executive Steve Old said the program was established to help people navigate this downturn. "It is free for not only our members but anyone in the industry," he said. "Any hospitality or tourism business in the state can go to Collins SPA and get financial advice. "Collins SBA is providing advice to those businesses on cash flow but also helping them work their way through the stimulus packages." Moores Hill Winery co-director Tim High said the program had helped them cross check to make sure they were applying for everything they are entitled to. "In one case we hadn't identified that as a working director who isn't actually being paid, which is the case for myself and my wife, one of us can still apply for the JobKeeper allowance," he said. He said the winery had been horribly impacted by the pandemic and accessing all the right payments would help them survive. "The cellar door which is one of the biggest sources of revenue has been closed for several weeks now," he said. "As premium wine producers we have obviously lost all on premises sales but as far as retail sales are concerned … people are buying wine but they are buying cheaper wine so our sales have dropped off." Mr High encouraged other hospitality businesses to make use of the program. Collins SBA adviser Mike Denehey said they had already helped hundreds of businesses through one on one sessions and webinars. He said the program was about preparing businesses to survive the downturn and getting them thinking about how to bounce back. "The next three to six months, however long it is going to take for the industry to reopen properly it is all about survival," he said. "We also importantly talk about what needs to happen on the other side when you can get back into business." Mr Denehey said the majority of people accessing the service had already had conversations with their own accountants but wanted another opinion. "They have been thankful for a conversation with someone else," he said. "As much just as a sounding board because with small businesses it is a lonely place and arguably even more lonely these times. "So to actually be able to talk to somebody who understands their issues and can provide some form of assistance has been of significant value." He is encouraging business owners to use this downturn to assess how can improve their businesses.

