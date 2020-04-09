Ace Marc Leishman planning to play Australian Open

Marc Leishman remains committed to playing in this year’s Australian Open, which will sit among a crowded 2020 world golf calendar.

The world No.15 said the Open was a priority, particularly with it returning to Melbourne’s sandbelt for the first time in 18 years, hosted by Kingston Heath Golf Club.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting tournaments around the world, the backend of 2020 will be packed with tournaments including three majors.

The British Open has been cancelled, but the PGA Championship has been slated for August 3 to 9, the US Open rescheduled for September 14 to 20 and the Masters for November 9 to 15.

The Australia Open’s date is yet to be finalised, but it’s likely to be late November/early December and Leishman said it was one he didn’t want to miss.

“It’s going to be a tight schedule, but I will do everything I can to get back, particularly with it being in Melbourne,” Leishman said on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of reasons I want to get back – my family are there, including my grandmother who’s getting fairly old – and the Australian Open is certainly one of them.

“But it depends on how long the quarantining happens for and there’s a lot of logistical issues, but I will do everything I can to get back.”

The news is a boon for Open organisers, who will also try to lure Australian No.1 Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and two-time winner Matt Jones to defend his title.

Although this week he’d normally be stalking the fairways at Augusta in the US Masters, Leishman has been spending time at his US home with his wife Audrey and three kids, saying it’s the longest “off-season” he’s had in 12 years.

Despite the global impact of the pandemic, he’s still able to play golf locally so he’s keeping his game in good shape but says the timing is disappointing after such a sparkling start to the year.

The USPGA cancelled the Players Championship after the opening round, with Leishman in the mix after carding a 67.

He also won a tournament in January and was runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

The Tour is scheduled to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 21 to 24 at the Colonial Country Club in Texas.

“Hopefully that can happen – that seems fairly soon to me, but who knows what can happen,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of being ready to go and I will be nice and fresh and hungry to finish off this season.”

