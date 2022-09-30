SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With China’s economic development, the EMBA Center of Antai College of Economics & Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) has evolved from a follower and a nonentity to a pioneer from 2002 to 2022, providing a constant and vibrant impetus to China’s economic development and industrial upgrading.

“The 20th anniversary and ‘Antai Vision’ Annual Summit” hosted by ACEM, SJTU, was held in Shanghai on September 23, 2022. ACEM relocated EMBA program as ‘New Business·New Technology’ at the summit. New business grows in professional practice, innovative management theory and empowered technology development, and New Technology drives technology innovation, industry upgrading and business transformation. ACEM, SJTU plans to find new business through the “one body, two wings and three pivots” paradigm within the transformation from cross-innovation to two-way empowerment.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of EMBA program of ACEM, SJTU, the alumni initiated the “20 Years – Antai EMBA Excellence Fund” and denoted “Engineering Hall Special Fund” to the construction of Engineering Hall. ACEM held a ceremony to award leaders, professors, alumni and partners for their great contributions to renewed Engineering Hall.

