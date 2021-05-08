Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-73AP, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard



Price: $849.99 - $806.45

(as of May 08,2021 18:03:32 UTC – Details)





Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-73AP comes with these high level specs: 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 2.8GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.7GHz (12MB Smart cache), Windows 10 Home, 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB NVMe SSD, 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified.Voice Technology with Two Built-in Microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2.4Gbps), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), Bluetooth 5.1, Back-lit Keyboard, Acer Fingerprint Reader supporting Windows Hello, HD Webcam (1280 x 720), 1 – USB 3.2 (Type-C) Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2.0 Port, 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 8.5-hours Battery Life, 3.64 lbs. | 1.65 kg (system unit only) (NX.A1HAA.006)

Get high performance, responsiveness and long battery life with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor – up to 4.7GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 12MB Intel Smart Cache

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

16GB DDR4 Memory (Expandable to 24GB) and 512GB NVMe SSD

1 – USB 3.2 (Type-C) Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps) | 2 – USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port (one with Power-off Charging) | 1 – USB 2.0 Port | 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 | Acer Fingerprint Reader | Backlit Keyboard | Up to 8.5 Hours Battery Life





