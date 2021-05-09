Acer Chromebook 315, Intel Celeron N4000, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Touch Display, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Google Chrome, CB315-3HT-C296



Price: $339.99 - $301.99

(as of May 09,2021 21:31:38 UTC – Details)





Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-3HT-C296 comes with these high level specs: Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-Core Processor 1. 1GHz with Intel Burst Technology up to 2. 6GHz, Google Chrome Operating System, 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Multi-touch widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB On-Board LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802. 11ac Gigabit WiFi which can deliver up to 1. 73Gbps throughput when using 160Mhz channels (Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5. 0, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) with 88 degree wide angle lens supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR), 2 – USB Type-C ports USB 3. 1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C, USB Charging & DC-in, 2 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 ports, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 12. 5-hours Battery Life, 3. 59 lbs. | 1. 63 kg (system unit only) (NX. HKCAA. 003)

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

CB315-3HT-C296 comes with 15. 6” Full HD Touch IPS Display, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome and Up to 12. 5-hours Battery Life.





