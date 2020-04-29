Aching for My Grandchildren in Isolation

Since I went into isolation when the news first hit — and before it was mandated — I’ve done FaceTime with the grandbabies every morning and evening. One daughter lives just four blocks away and takes her children on family walks almost daily. With a cue from a text message, I leave brown paper lunch sacks with the kids’ names on them by a flowerpot on my porch, each sack with a little treat. Usually slices of clementines and apples. Sometimes stickers or little toys I have around the house.