Act fast: Amazon just slashed prices on Anker Bluetooth speakers—starting at $17, today only
Love listening to music and podcasts on the go, but hate the tinny audio from your smartphone? We found some speakers that sing.
Today only, as part of Amazon’s deal of the day, save up to 43 percent on select Anker Soundcore Bluetooth wireless speakers. Shop the sales below:
The Anker Soundcore Mini is a tiny yet affordable Bluetooth speaker that delivers amazing audio and robust bass. It’s on sale for just $17, or $5 off, today only.
When synced to a smartphone (as long as it’s within 66 feet), the Mini can breathe new life into your fave songs, thanks to its 5-watt driver and passive subwoofer. “Amazing sound for its size. It punches above its weight class, and has a lot of versatility,” writes an excited shopper. “Sound is clear and you can actually feel the bass on the table it’s placed on.”
This speaker also has an extended battery life of up to 15 hours, so you can crank out tunes all day long. It supports Bluetooth and microSD cards, and even has an FM radio.
Weighing seven ounces and less than three inches all the way around, this portable speaker creates an immersive sound you can bring just about anywhere.
Amazon shoppers love this Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker. “Music sounds great and the bass boost is fantastic—I appreciate music with a lot of ‘oomph’ behind it,” shared a happy reviewer.
Why are customers calling this speaker the ‘bang for your buck’ pick? It pumps out rich, clear stereo sound and has a nice, compact design. “For the price and size, this thing packs a punch,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “You can’t go wrong with this.”
Many reviewers were impressed with its extra-long battery life—it works up to 10 hours on a charge. “Battery life is as advertised—easily gets 10 hours at high volume,” added another satisfied shopper. “Speaker sounds better than any other speaker I’ve used.”
Not only is it flat-out sleek and wallet-friendly, but it’s water-resistant, too. In short, this one’s a keeper.
Amazon is knocking $39 off the Anker SoundCore Pro+ Bluetooth speaker—a powerhouse that delivers heart-thumping audio that can easily fill a room, thanks to its 25 watts and built-in bass booster.
“This tiny speaker is incredibly robust,” says a impressed shopper. “It delivers an almost unbelievable range of sound with depth and acuity rivaling home audio systems. I honestly don’t know how it is possible for such a small item to produce such large sound.”
It features up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge, and connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and NFC (Near Field Communication) for seamless touch pairing. Just tap your phone on top of this baby and your device will instantly sync. It’s also splash-proof, so don’t be afraid to use it near the shower or pool.
Save almost $30 on the Anker Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth Speaker and transform your room into dance party central with pulsing, multicolor LED lights that groove to the music.
With five different modes and a 360-degree design, you can customize the light show to suit your mood while enjoying deep, soul-shaking bass. “Sound is incredibly clear and easily fills a large room or a medium sized yard. This is the best party speaker on the market,” raved one fan.
Move the soiree to the pool or even to the bubble bath—this unit is fully waterproof. The Soundcore app tunes the music for you based on genre, so you’re always experiencing the most top-notch sound possible. Sync it up to Alexa, then sit back and enjoy the show.
