Act fast: Amazon just slashed prices on Anker Bluetooth speakers—starting at $17, today only

Love listening to music and podcasts on the go, but hate the tinny audio from your smartphone? We found some speakers that sing.

The Anker Soundcore Mini is a tiny yet affordable Bluetooth speaker that delivers amazing audio and robust bass. It’s on sale for just $17, or $5 off, today only.

When synced to a smartphone (as long as it’s within 66 feet), the Mini can breathe new life into your fave songs, thanks to its 5-watt driver and passive subwoofer. “Amazing sound for its size. It punches above its weight class, and has a lot of versatility,” writes an excited shopper. “Sound is clear and you can actually feel the bass on the table it’s placed on.”

This speaker also has an extended battery life of up to 15 hours, so you can crank out tunes all day long. It supports Bluetooth and microSD cards, and even has an FM radio.

Weighing seven ounces and less than three inches all the way around, this portable speaker creates an immersive sound you can bring just about anywhere.

Amazon shoppers love this Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker. “Music sounds great and the bass boost is fantastic—I appreciate music with a lot of ‘oomph’ behind it,” shared a happy reviewer.

Why are customers calling this speaker the ‘bang for your buck’ pick? It pumps out rich, clear stereo sound and has a nice, compact design. “For the price and size, this thing packs a punch,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “You can’t go wrong with this.”

Many reviewers were impressed with its extra-long battery life—it works up to 10 hours on a charge. “Battery life is as advertised—easily gets 10 hours at high volume,” added another satisfied shopper. “Speaker sounds better than any other speaker I’ve used.”

Not only is it flat-out sleek and wallet-friendly, but it’s water-resistant, too. In short, this one’s a keeper.

