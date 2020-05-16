Act fast: Amazon knocked $60 off the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds—and they’re now at an all-time low price

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $60 on these Bose SoundSport Free. (Photo: Bose) More

While Apple AirPods are one of the most popular of all Apple products, they are not the end-all-be-all for wireless earbuds. In fact, there are many premium wireless earbuds out there that can actually do a lot of things better than Apple AirPods—especially if you like to work out or go for long runs.

Enter the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds, a pair of high-quality earbuds from a trusted brand that’s designed for comfort, style and, of course, exceptional audio. And right now, you can score them in Ultraviolet for $139, or $60 off at Amazon. That’s 30 percent in savings and the lowest price we’ve seen on these headphones since Black Friday.

Powerful audio and sleek design

So what makes these better than Apple AirPods? Well, audio quality. One of the biggest criticisms of the AirPods is that they produce flat and humdrum audio. However, these Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds feature impressive sound clarity and power that you’d come to expect from an icon like Bose. Meanwhile, if you want to customize your own audio experience, you can calibrate the earbuds with the Bose Connect App for Android or Apple iPhones.

“Excellent audio quality, very good bass and the sound almost seems too clean to be earbuds,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I’ve taken them out for a run, the gym,

and even skating and they are anchored in my ears all the time.”

Get these Bose SoundSport Free for 30 percent off. (Photo: Bose) More

Great for workouts

These Bose SoundSport Free earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof, so you won’t have to worry that they’re going to die if you get them wet, unlike the Apple AirPods. With their comfortable in-ear design, they’re built for workouts. In fact, they come with three silicone “StayHear and Sport” eartips of various sizes, so you can discover which fit works best for you.

Pop these babies in your ears and enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life, listening to your favorite songs and podcast while you’re out for a run.

These Bose earbuds “have not ever cut out and the sound is superior to any wired earbuds i have used [and] that includes Apple buds,” added a satisfied shopper. “They are comfortable and fit snug, I can’t hear any surrounding noise at all…the [bass] is unbelievable as you would expect from Bose.”

Bottom line

The Ultraviolet Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, from their covenient wearbility to their premium audio quality.

“From the standpoint of a person who uses these almost exclusively for running, they are perfect,” as another Amazon shopper put it. “I’ve owned a long string of running earbuds, and the sound quality of this pair far exceeds anything else I’ve tried…I’m just thrilled to finally have found comfy, sweat-proof running earbuds that give me huge, satisfying sound.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.