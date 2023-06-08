Act Now Hosts 4th edition of World's Longest and Largest Environment Online Event to #BeatPlasticPollution

NEW DELHI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Young people, speak up, through activism, through the arts and performances, through clean ups, through protest movements. Your voice is strong and getting stronger. You have power to decide your future,” said Dr. Susan Gardner, United Nations Environment Programme Director of Ecosystems Division in #EarthIsCallingActNow, in 4th Edition of the World’s Longest and Largest Environment Online Event on World Environment Day 2023.

Prominent voices from the globe emphasized the need for urgent action to #BeatPlasticPollution, one of the most pressing environmental issues we face today. It highlighted the power of collective effort and the important role each inhabitant of this planet needs to play. The voices included Erik Solheim, the Sixth and former UN Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Niall McCann, National Geographic Explorer, Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (retd), Director-General, National Maritime Foundation, Dr. Ash Pachauri, World Sustainable Development Forum and The POP Movement, Livleeen Khalon, Associate Director, TERI, Mina Sue Choi, Miss Earth 2022, Rashmi Madhuri, Miss Earth India 2021, Dr. Luis Alvarez, Vice Chancellor, Maharishi University or Latin America, Celia Hung, Tzu Chi Foundation, Dr. Norma Munoz, Former Head of Climate Change Council to the President of Mexico, Hema Bhatt, Restor, Tomoko Fujiwara, Nagano Prefecture, Govt of Japan. Youth Climate activists, 15-yr old Lilly Platt, 17-yr old Haaziq Qazi, 11-yr old Licpriya Kangujam, Brigitta Gunawan, Sister Duo Andrea and Sophia Nava, Ricardo Lander, Rashmi Bothra, Komal Mittal and Drishya Pathak also joined their voices along with young students from Brookfield International School, Chandigarh, Modern School, ECNCR, Delhi, Springfield, Moradabad, and educators and students from over 100 countries.

Fourth year running and still the world’s longest and largest, this extraordinary 24-hour continuous forum is more than a meeting – it’s a call to action. It’s a platform to champion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), encouraging efforts to combat climate change, tackle pollution, and safeguard biodiversity. With young students and youth being the main focus, the event is a reminder that it’s not just about preserving the Earth for us but also ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

“Act Now is working proactively hand-in-hand with UNEP in the movement called #GenerationRestoration for ecosystem restoration,” Rajiv K Shrivastava, Founder of Act Now, said, adding “for us sustainable development means environmental, economic, social and cultural well-being for today and tomorrow.”

“The event marks not an end, but a continuation of the global commitment to protect our environment and secure a sustainable future for the next generation,” Host for the program, Educator and Founder Principal of Brookfield International School Dr JK Singh said. Mr Rony Antony, Founder of Nature Education Society of Taiwan said, “The conclusion of the conference serves as a powerful reminder: It’s time to act because Earth Is Calling!”

About Earth Is Calling ActNow:

The 4th edition of #EarthIsCallingActNow, the World’s Longest and Largest Environment Online Event is organized by Act Now Foundation, a global network for environmental awareness, climate action, sustainability and supporting global efforts to help address the triple planetary crisis of climate, pollution and biodiversity loss.

About Act Now Foundation

Act Now Foundation is an Indian NGO, working for environmental awareness, climate action, sustainability and peace globally. The foundation gathers together organizations and individuals from the world over to present their climate actions, share their insights, and generate awareness about how we are geared towards restoration of our environment, and for taking care of the planet through interactive events.

