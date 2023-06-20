Actalent Named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer

Award recognizes promotion, retention, recruitment and support of military employees

HANOVER, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer. The annual designation—informed by survey data collected from service-disabled, veteran-owned company Viqtory—recognizes a select group of organizations for their commitments, efforts and successes in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

The award comes as Actalent continues to expand its DE&I strategy to foster a more inclusive workforce, which includes initiatives to hire, promote, retain and support military talent. To that end, Actalent provides a wide range of resources for military employees, including competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, counseling services, family support, and employee resource groups (ERGs).

“It’s heartening to see that our ongoing efforts to support the military community have not gone unnoticed,” said Chad Gieg, Regional Vice President and Executive Sponsor of the Military and First Responders ERG at Actalent. “This designation also underscores our commitment to our partners and employees within the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as the military government agencies with whom we work—and we’re thrilled to join ranks with the other organizations that have received this honor.”

This year, Actalent exceeded Viqtory’s benchmark standards in the following categories:

Recruiting and sourcing

Policies and compliance

Support and retention

Culture and commitment

Opportunity and advancement

Hiring and onboarding

“From the very beginning, Actalent has championed the unique and diverse skillsets that the military community brings to the workforce,” added Olakunle Arowolo, Director of DE&I at Actalent. “Our leadership team has consistently gone above and beyond to craft an inclusive culture for these employees—be they active duty, reserve duty or former service members. That’s because at Actalent, we know supporting military talent isn’t just the right thing to do—it also helps us better serve our clients with the specialized experience and skills these professionals bring to the table. We’re proud to call our current and former military employees part of the Actalent family.”

About Actalent

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We’re supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent’s global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com .

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actalent-named-a-2023-military-friendly-employer-301855656.html

SOURCE Actalent

