ACTIVISION AND QYOU PARTNER WITH LEADING SOCIAL CREATORS TO SUPPORT THE LAUNCH OF "CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III"

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Renowned game publisher Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) and award-winning media agency QYOU USA, a division of QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), have launched a unique creator driven campaign for the latest installment of the iconic Call of Duty® franchise, Modern Warfare III, which hit shelves on November 10, 2023. The marketing campaign features five leading, cross platform creators who set a new standard in influencer activation with the merger of digital marketing, online content and “IRL” production.

As part of this year’s campaign, QYOU was responsible for casting a top-tier, timely and culturally relevant “creator squad” to participate in the streamed showcase event, Call of Duty: NEXT , and participate as background actors for a highly produced live action trailer, “The Lobby.” QYOU added five creators to the casting mix: SpencerX (55M Followers), Michelle Munchie (8.6M), Trevor Bell (5.4M), ZHC (15.5M) and Jamad Fiin (2.1M) who each surprise viewers throughout the video.

Each creator brought their unique talents to Call of Duty: NEXT, hyping fans for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Beta, while joining as background on the set over two days. Due to SpencerX’s gravitas and on-set presence, his status was elevated to the participating traditional celebrities.

In Call of Duty, The Lobby is the staging area for players to join before playing the actual game and moreover, The Lobby is the place where all gamers from all backgrounds and walks of life come together to be social as a community and let the fun begin.

In the aptly titled film, a young gamer finds their way into a Call Of Duty lobby that has come to life with a large cast of characters waiting to drop into a match. The film stars celebrities, athletes and musicians who are fans of the franchise as well as popular Call of Duty game characters Ghost, Gaz, Makarov, Valeria, and Graves.

“In casting influencer talent for ‘The Lobby,’ we sought creators who mirrored the spirit and diversity of the ‘Call of Duty’ community—dynamic, varied, authentic,” stated Lexi St. John, QYOU’s Vice President of Creative and GM, QYOU Studios. Added QYOU’s President Glenn Ginsburg, “Our approach was to provide our creator partners with opportunities that opened doors for them to thrive in their element. This fluidity allowed them to remain unapologetically themselves. We committed to an organic production process, letting the pieces fall into place naturally and seizing every opportunity to let authenticity lead the way.”

“As production for ‘The Lobby’ unfolded, it became clear that these creators were more than a marketing component, but that their presence in the campaign was evolving. Their passion translated into authentic content for their vast social media followings, adding a rich, behind-the-scenes layer to our overall campaign narrative, culminating in SpencerX stepping into a speaking role alongside our traditional celebrities,” said Victor Acosta, Associate Director, Digital Marketing at Activision.

In total, QYOU and Call of Duty’s collaboration yielded more than 10 posts on social media with a combined total of nearly 10M views and 480K engagements. They also saw 5.3% ER, two times the benchmark for TikTok.

When the finished film was unveiled, SpencerX couldn’t help but cry, watching himself on a big screen “I will never stop talking about this,” he said.

SpencerX concluded, “Growing up as a beatboxer, video games opened up entire WORLDS for me to explore and learn from. Fast forward to today and I am making sound effects as an actor in a Call of Duty production with pioneers in their crafts, bringing joy and hope at a time where happiness, peace and an overall positive experience are at stake for many in the world. I feel so grateful giving others a great ‘Xperience’ in their own home.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was released at 9 PM Thursday evening, worldwide.

QYOU Media operates in the United States and India producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. QYOU USA specializes in driving awareness, excitement, and engagement for brands across social platforms at scale with cultural impact. Among their clientele are major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media’s millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month via creator activations, brand channel and community management and media solutions. QYOU additionally distinguishes itself in the creator economy with their in-house, full-service content studio which includes development, production, and post-production teams. Experience our work at theqyou.com and on LinkedIn.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

