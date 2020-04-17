media_play

Activist Group Projects Appeal From Health Workers for Protective Equipment Onto UK Parliament Buildings

The activist group Led by Donkeys posted footage on April 17 showing the projection onto the Palace of Westminster in London of appeals from health care workers to the UK government for more protective equipment. “It’s time for the government to act and save the lives of those we clap for every single Thursday,” one of the women in the footage says, referring to the nationwide “clap for carers” tributes taking place weekly in the UK. A man speaking in the video says “an already very stressful time for NHS staff is being made worse by inadequate protection.” Another health worker says “doctors are dying; nurses are dying” and says she lost a colleague to the virus last week. By April 16, more than 103,000 people in the UK had been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 13,700 had died from complications, the Department of Health said. Credit: Led by Donkeys via Storyful