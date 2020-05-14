Actor Freddy Daruwala’s father tests positive for coronavirus



Freddy Daruwala says his father is doing better now.

Actor-model Freddy Daruwala’s father has tested positive for coronavirus. His father is 67 years old.

Freddy confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “My father had few flu symptoms, mild fever and body ache. He also could not taste the food. So, we informed our doctor, and after observing him for a few days, the doctor suggested that we get him tested for COVID-19. The test report came positive on Tuesday last week. But, because my father is asymptomatic, the doctor and the BMC suggested that we home quarantine him at our Jogeshwari bungalow. This way he is also comfortable and the hospital bed is given to someone with serious symptoms or someone who needs ventilation.”

He added, “My father is doing better now. He is in a separate room and has access to a separate washroom and bathroom. The family is keeping a safe distance from him, and we all are also following self-isolation. We are making sure he does not feel lonely or depressed.”

Freddy Daruwala has been a successful model and has appeared in Hindi films like Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2 and Race 3.

