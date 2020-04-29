Actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised



Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body. (Photo: APH Images)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. Randhir said, “He is hospitalised. Neetu is by his side. He is not well.”

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September last year after almost a year long cancer treatment in New York.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment and recovery that lasted 11 months and 11 days. All through he had his wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. His son Ranbir along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt kept making regular visits to New York.

Talking about his treatment, Rishi Kapoor had told Hindustan Times, “I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting.”

During the period when Rishi was in New York, several celebrities from the film fraternity including Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora met him at his residence there.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd