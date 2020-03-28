Actor Rishi Kapoor Requests The Government To Open Licensed Liquor Shops

Rishi Kapoor‘s tweets have always made headlines for their controversial nature. The veteran actor is quite an active member on Twitter. From his opinions on lockdown to suggesting that Emergency should be declared in the country, he has expressed his views irrespective of being trolled multiple times. The veteran actor took to his social media to put forward another piece of advice to the government. He suggested the government to keep the licensed liquor shops open every day for a few hours.

Have a look

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

The tweet did not go well among the users and he was again heavily trolled.

Rishi Ji is rumoured to have an alcohol problem and is often trolled for the same on Twitter. Recently, he raised an alarm on his Twitter bio asking people to not make fun of anybody’s lifestyle. He also added that he will block the users who do so.

The veteran actor recently tweeted a picture of a comical-looking man with a text which read, “5 days at home listening to the wife.” To which he captioned, “On a lighter note! Side effects of the coronavirus.” The tweet did not amuse filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who sarcastically responded, “Ya just 5 days.. woman /wife’s/mothers have been locked down since generations serving the family.”

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the mystery thriller The Body starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor recently returned back to India from New York after almost a year-long cancer treatment.