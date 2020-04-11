Actor Who Played the Role of ‘Sugreev’ in Ramayan Passes Away, Arun Govil Confirms on Twitter

During this pandemic COVID-19 , when all are following the rules to stay home and be safe, in this scenario there are many people who lost their lives due to coronavirus . One of the famous character who lost his life is Sugreev whose real name is Shyman Sunder. He was battling with cancer for a long time. As per reports he took his last breathe while reading epic ‘Ramcharitmanas’

Recently, actor Arun Govil took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s”Ramayan “… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

checkout his tweet below:

Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”… A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 9, 2020

Actor Sunil Lahri also Tweeted about this sad news

Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss…. RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JaWd5oNGpv — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 9, 2020

It’s definitely a heart breaking news , Ramayan , which is re-telecasted starting from 28th March, Sugreev was recently seen with Lord Ram and we can actually relate his presence and now this news of his demise is definitely a sad one. On one hand where Indians were happy with the rerun of Ramayan but death of ‘Sugreev’ left everyone in tears.

If we talk about the actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, he was born in Jabalpur in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. He was known for his participation in the Hindi television series and some Bollywood movies. His most rememberable role was in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan as Sugreev (Sugriva) and Bali (Vali).

B R Chopra was impressed by Sunder’s performance and gave him the role of Bhim in his series Mahabharat. Apart from that he was seen in movies like : Trimurti, Chaila Babu, and Heer Ranjha .

Shyam Sunder Kalani was suffering from Cancer. He died on 29-03-2020 in Kalka, Panchkula in the state of Haryana, India. He died on 29th March but came in news on 09-04-2020 after Arun Govil tweeted about his death.