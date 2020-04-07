Actor Zoa Morani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The number of positive cases of the COVID-19 has only been increasing worldwide and in our own country since the past few weeks. The lockdown was thus imposed to curb the spread of the virus among people. While quite a few Hollywood celebrities have been diagnosed with the virus, among Indian celebrities, singer Kanika Kapoor was the first one. While she just recently got discharged from the hospital, we just heard that producer Karim Morani‘s daughter and actress Zoa Morani was also tested positive for the virus.

Previously, her sister Shaza Morani was tested positive after she returned from a trip to Sri Lanka. This was in the first week of March. She had shown no symptoms but was admitted to the Nanavati hospital yesterday. Zoa had returned from Rajasthan mid-march and was also tested positive and is admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

A source told PTI:

Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine.

We wish both the sisters a speedy recovery!