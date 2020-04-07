Actor Zoa Morani tests positive for coronavirus



Zoa Morani’s sister Shaza Morani was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. (Photo: Zoa Morani/Instagram)

Hours after Bollywood film producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for coronavirus, her sister, actor Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources.

“Zoa had tested on Monday for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family and house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source told PTI.

On Monday, Karim Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.

“Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani had said.

Karim Morani has backed many Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

