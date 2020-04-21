Actress ‘Ayesha Takia’ Gets Insulted for her Looks, She Gave Them a Mouth Shutting Reply

Ayesha Takia, the actress who worked in movies like Wanted and Dor was in the news after years, and that too for all the wrong reasons.

In 2017, the actress was trolled mercilessly after she attended the launch of an eatery in Mumbai. Her pictures went viral and the Internet like always had an opinion.

People trolled her for her enlarged lips and swollen cheeks. Have a look at some reactions:

Soon Ayesha took to her Instagram and gave a befitting reply to the people who slammed her for her new look! She posted a picture in which she quoted Dita Von Teese: “You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there’s going to be somebody who hates peaches.”

She then posted a picture of herself clicking a selfie, but the caption speaks her heart out, which was an indirect message to trollers.

“All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don’t let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF”

