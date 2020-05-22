Actress Caitlin Stasey sparks rumours she’s dating friend Rose Chirillo

Caitlin Stasey has sparked rumours she’s dating her friend, writer and director Rose Chirillo.

The 30-year-old actress shared a series of suggestive photos on Instagram on Friday to celebrate her BFF’s birthday.

‘Have you guys ever even met my wife?’ she captioned a photo of Rose lifting her red dress up to reveal her bare bottom.

Mutual appreciation: Caitlin Stasey (right) has sparked rumours she's dating her friend, writer and director Rose Chirillo (left)

A second photo showed Caitlin crouching down and gripping Rose’s butt cheeks, with the Reign actress writing, ‘She’s more than a butt to me.’

In another photo, the two women are seen cuddling up to one another, with Caitlin captioning it, ‘Forever in hell my love.’

The two seem to have a long friendship, with Rose paying tribute to Caitlin on her birthday in May last year.

No butts about it:

‘Today is the birthday of my butt’s number one fan. @caitlinjstasey69 you make my everything better in every conceivable way,’ she wrote on Instagram at the time.

‘I will hold your sticky hand through whatever this dumb life brings us. When I’m not busy dropping things, I will lift you up. I will love you until you finally believe me.

‘We may be a nightmare together but to me, you’re the dream I hope I get to have every night. Please never leave me because I’m not even sure how I did anything before you and also who will talk to me at parties?’

Going way back:

Earlier this month, Rose shared a photo of herself straddling Caitlin as the two women embraced on a picnic blanket.

‘Turning my page into a @caitlinjstasey69 fan account,’ she captioned it.

In an interview on her feminist website, Herself. in January 2015, Caitlin revealed she was a ‘lesbian’, despite being in a relationship with a man at the time.

Getting close:

‘I’ve known I was mostly gay ever since I can remember. I know it troubles many people for me to refer to myself as a lesbian considering I have a male partner,’ she said.

Speaking to the podcast Radical Australians, Meaningful Conversations in June last year, she described herself as sexually fluid, confessing, ‘I don’t feel like anything.’

‘When I was younger, I was incredibly, almost rabidly gay. Like, I felt intensely towards all women,’ she said.

'Have you guys ever even met my wife?' she captioned a photo of Rose lifting her red dress up to reveal her bare bottom

‘I would think about them, I would dream about them, I would look at them, but I was always seeking out male approval and male companionship.’

She added: ‘So, I don’t really know what that would define itself as.’

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to both Caitlin and Rose for comment.