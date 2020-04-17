Actress Dipika shares a Very Old Pic of Her with Narendra Modi & LK Advani, Pic Goes Viral

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. And ever since its return, it has created a never expected craze among the viewers. Everyone is hooked to the small-screen and is enjoying every bit of the show. The show’s actors are also making the most of this special phase and are recalling their old memories.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala who shot to fame by playing the role of Mata Sita in Ramayan is a popular celebrity on social media.

But do you know she once contested the Assembly elections in Gujarat for the Baroda constituency in 1991 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and won it too.

Recalling those old political days, Dipika shared a picture on her Twitter handle in which she is seen sitting next to young Narendra Modi and LK Advani. And this throwback picture is now going viral on social media. Have a look:

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

One of the ardent fan of actress Deepika made a nostalgic addition in this tweet thread in which Deepika is standing with Late Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Though Dipika acted in many movies and TV shows, but she rose to fame by playing Sita in Ramayan. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurana starrer Bala as Yami Gautam’s mother.

Source