Actress Payal Rohatgi Insults Kavita Kaushik on Twitter, FIR Actress’s Reply Isolated Payal

Payal Rohatgi and Kavita Kaushik have been a part of small screen many a times. Kavita Kaushik gained a lot of popularity with her show FIR , on the other hand Payal Rohatgi has been the ex- contestant of BIGG BOSS and we have seen her in movies as well.

Recently, both of them involved into a cat fight . and dragged each other down .

Payal posted a video about a man calling the police for food despite having enough food stocked for his family. She asked the man to call Kavita instead.

Payal wrote, ‘Ram Ram ji tv ki koi jobless frustrated actress jo FIR karke serial mein kaam karti thi bechari ka naam kya hai? Usse acting seekh le beta, tereko pyaar se hug bhi karegi chahe #corona bhi kyun na ho, manavta ke naam par. 100 number pe phone mat karna aage se, use kar lena.’

Ram Ram ji 🙏 tv की कोई jobless frustrated actress जो FIR करके serial में काम करती थी बिचारि का नाम क्या है 🤔 उससे acting सिख ले बेटा तेरेको को प्यार से hug भी करेगी चाहे #corona भी क्यू ना हो मानवता के नाम पर 🤣 १०० नम्बर पर फ़ोन मत करना आगे से 🤪 उसे कर लेना 🙏 #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/LdENSXqfLc — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2020

Kavita responded, ‘Take my name Payal ! Ya Brand itna strong bana diya maine ki bina naam liye bhi pehchaan hai , but what about you ? Neither a good actress nor a good human being,tumse toh hamming aur nafrat hi seekh sakte hai . Also I dint reply earlier cos your too cheap for me so f**k off na.’

Have a look at her reply:

Take my name Payal ! Ya Brand itna strong bana diya maine ki bina naam liye bhi pehchaan hai , but what about you ? Neither a good actress nor a good human being,tumse toh hamming aur nafrat hi seekh sakte hai . Also I dint reply earlier cos your too cheap for me so fuck off na😊 https://t.co/ZgJTkCvejj — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 1, 2020

Kavita kaushik was recently trolled by netizens , when she tweeted about the re-tlecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan .

What do you guys have to say about the tweet ? Do share your views in the comment section below.

