Actress Sonam Kapoor & Richa Chadda Lashes out at Indians for Bursting Crackers on 5th April

PM Narendra Modi in a video message urged Indian citizens to turn off all lights in their homes and light candles, diyas, torches or mobile flashlight on April 5 (Sunday) at 9pm for 9 minutes, standing at their doors or balconies, in order to fight the darkness spread by the deadly pandemic.

So, on Sunday, all citizens came forward and lighted diyas and candles at 9pm for 9 minutes. Some went on another track and bursted firecrackers, which shocked others including several celebrities.

Some celebs took to social media to express their objection on the same.

Sonam Kapoor, returned from London with her husband Anand Ahuja a few weeks ago, was self quarantined for weeks. Currently, the actress in Delhi with her husband. As soon as she heard the firecrackers bursting, she took to Twitter and wrote, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.”

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

In another tweet she wrote, “There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.”

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Taapsee Pannu, at her Mumbai apartment lighted candles with her sister Shagun. She took to Instagram stories to share how people are bursting firecrackers instead of candles or diyas. Sharing one such video, she wrote, “wrong memo.”

Actor Adil Hussain from South Delhi wrote, “We are with Dia! Some people are bursting crackers in South Delhi!”

We are with Dia! Some people are bursting crackers in South Delhi! 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 5, 2020

Richa Chadha too came forward and wrote, “Why crackers? Why?”

Why crackers ? Why? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 5, 2020

Reacting to a video in which a group of people are seen holding lit torches and shouting slogans, “Go back, Chinese virus go back,” Richa wrote, “Am sure the virus is on it’s way back now.”

Many celebs supporting the PM’s #9baje9min call, lighted candles and diyas and later shared their pics/videos doing the same on social media with their fans.

Source