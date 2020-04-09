Actress Taapsee Pannu Cuts Short Her Hairs in Recent Pic, Bhumi Pednekar Drops Shocking Comment

Some girls love experimenting with their tresses, while some like me love keeping it simple and natural. But maintaining those coloured locks is no easy task. Looks like the same happened with the actress Taapsee Pannu.

Some years back, Taapsee in an IG video, shared experimenting with her hair as she colored them purple because she thought ‘black is overdone’. But as I above said, maintaining those coloured locks is not an easy task.

But that didn’t stopped her from experimenting. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which she is seen with her locks all chopped off as her experiment didn’t go as expected. She captioned the pic,

“Andddd the experiment continues…

Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off.

Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes 😁

So chop chop 💇🏻‍♀️ #Throwback#Archive#QuarantinePost“

Soon her post went viral, and everyone was shocked to see her avatar. She looks cute though!

Her co-star Bhumi Pednekar from the movie ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ was in complete shock and asked Taapsee if this was for real or she was just sharing a throwback photo.

See how others reacted to her look:







Formerly, Taapsee shared a picture of her curly ‘bed hair’ that she’s trying hard to achieve again currently.

However she responded to Bhumi’s shocking comment and cleared all the speculations to all her fans :

To get those natural perfect curls, Taapsee is back to her oil massages. Whatever her look is, we love her for what she is.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad for which she was appreciated by all. Next, she will be seen in the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj titled, Shaabash Mithu.

