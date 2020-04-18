Actress Urvashi Rautela 5 Times Copied Tweets of Other Celebs With No Guilt In Her Eyes

Actor Urvashi Rautela does not need any introduction . She is a sensuous beauty who has performed in many item numbers of hit films . She is the title holder of Miss Universe India 2012 .

Rautela has been blamed many a times that she copies the content of the messages of other celebs .

Recently, actor Siddharth Malhotra took to his twitter account and tweeted a thanks message for the Mumbai police . He wrote : ” This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes.”

#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice

Now if you look at Urvashi’s tweet , it’s the copy -paste sort of thing :

She wrote: ” This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..” #ThankYouMumbaiPolice

#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice

But , this is not the first instance that happened in her case. It’s been done earlier also when her tweet matched by the tweets of other people.

Some instances are :

When actor Shabana Azmi met with an accident, Urvashi took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery. Urvashi copied the tweet of PM Narendra Modi .

Let’s have a look at PM’s tweet :

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Now , comes Urvashi’s tweet:

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) January 18, 2020

Another instance is of New York-based author, JP Brammer , who tweeted for the film Parasite .But Rautela copied his tweet and pasted it on her twitter handle flawlessly!! (wink).

Brammar reposted the tweet and asked her that why the wrong grammar has not been corrected in the tweet .He wrote : “I’m rooting for her. why didn’t she at least correct the grammar um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow.”

Let’s have a look at the tweet :

There were rumours that Urvashi was dating Chunky Pandey’s nephew and she used her social media account to make all quiet . She wrote a long message and caption which turned out to be the copy of Gigi Hadid’s caption that she had posted in response to the rumours of her dating Zayn Malik.

Checkout the post and the comment below:

The next one is of Kylie Jenner . When Jenner posted about her outfit and captioned it , Urvashi just made one or two changes but anybody can say that the caption was copied .

Let’s have a look at both the posts:

So guys!! what are your suggestions to the love-dose girl??

