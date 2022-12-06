ADA announces partnership with Haptik to take Conversational Commerce to the Next Level

This partnership aims to deliver meaningful customer experiences across all conversational channels such as WhatsApp, LINE and email among others

The multilingual conversational commerce assistant can support local languages in ADA’s 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ADA, the largest independent analytics, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) business in South and Southeast Asia, has partnered with Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), the #1 conversational commerce platform with presence in APAC and the United States, to improve customer engagement and conversational commerce by delivering meaningful customer experiences on WhatsApp, LINE, email, and other channels.

Powered by Haptik’s AI technology, ADA’s Business Messaging Platform will now be enabled with intelligent chatbots to engage in two-way communications that help turn conversations into sales. The multilingual conversational commerce assistant is able to support all local languages in ADA’s 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, making communications even more personalised and effective.

“With the rise in digital consumption among consumers in the region, leveraging on omnichannel conversational commerce to engage with digital savvy audience provides a significant source of revenue growth for our clients, that is not to be ignored,” said Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA. “ADA’s end-to-end eCommerce capabilities and rich industry experience in South and Southeast Asia is a perfect match to Haptik’s advanced natural language processing (NLP) engine. This partnership will power business growth for our clients through technology and data, offering a full suite of marketing, commerce and experience.”

“Haptik is delighted to be partnering with ADA, as our combined tech stack and industry expertise will enable brands to improve customer engagement across all digital channels. Our end-to-end conversational commerce capabilities create a powerful synergy that aims to not just boost lead generation but improve customer satisfaction (C-SAT) scores, provide automated customer support that will reduce agent’s workload and ultimately scale revenue,” said Mukund Seetharaman, Chief Operating Officer of Haptik.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 million consumers.

About Haptik

Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalised, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platform enables brands to design delightful experiences that improve conversion rates across every stage of their customer’s journey. Haptik’s leading clients and partners include KFC, Whirlpool, Starhub, HP, Reliance Jio, CEAT, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others. The company has been featured as a Category Leader across many platforms including Gartner, G2, Opus Research & more.

