Adam Brody Steps Out After Baby Number Two News

Adam Brody checks both ways before crossing the street after leaving a pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon (April 8) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old former The OC actor stayed safe in a mask and gloves for his quick outing before heading back home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Brody

Just last week, it was announced that Adam and wife Leighton Meester are expecting their second child together!

The two, who married back in 2014, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Arlo.

If you missed it, just a few months ago Adam bumped into one of his former co-stars (and girlfriends) at an airport.