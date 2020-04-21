‘Adam Driver Is Over Party’ Trends on Twitter, But People Don’t Have Their Facts Straight

If you’re wondering why “Adam Driver Is Over Party” has been trending on Twitter, it’s actually for all the wrong reasons.

People have been trying to “cancel” Adam Driver over comments that he made about joining the Marines. Some are calling him “Islamophobic,” but this isn’t true.

Adam told The New Yorker last year that he joined the Marines after 9/11 because he wanted to fight against the terrorists who attacked the U.S.

“It wasn’t against Muslims,” he said. “It was: We were attacked. I want to fight for my country against whoever that is.”

Without even looking at the actual quotes, people have been attacking Adam. There are many others who are defending him though and fans are directing the haters to go watch his movie The Report, in which he exposed the CIA’s use of torture following 9/11.