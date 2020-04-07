Adam Sandler Sings Hilarious ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’ Song With Jimmy Fallon – Watch! (Video)

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon are sharing some important advice in the form of a song.

The 53-year-old Happy Gilmore star joined the Tonight Show host for a rendition of “Don’t Touch Grandma” on Tuesday (April 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler

The funny song outlines the new rules for hanging out with your grandmother while practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone, you could spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” they sing.

“Don’t touch grandma, keep it to Zoom, or learn to play Canasta from across the room.”

Here are how other celebrities are spending their time in quarantine.