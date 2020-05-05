Adam Sandler Takes His Bike to a Mobile Bike Shop in Malibu

Adam Sandler is back to biking.

The 53-year-old Uncut Gems star was seen taking his bike to a mobile bike shop on Tuesday (May 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Adam was also seen taking a test ride on his bike, wearing a protective mask and gloves.

Days before, he was seen biking with his 11-year-old daughter.

He recently reacted to Ariana Grande, who posted a recreation of his movie Waterboy while self-isolating at home. See what he said!

