Adam Sandler to Star in Netflix Movie ‘Hustle’ From Producer LeBron James

Netflix and Adam Sandler have found their next film.

Sources tell Variety that Sandler will star in “Hustle” from “We the Animals” director Jeremiah Zagar.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters penned the script. Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment are producing the pic.

Sandler plays an American basketball scout, who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Legendary originally landed the pitch from Materne, Roth/Kirschenbaum and Springhill in 2018. Netflix acquired the rights from Legendary and quickly pitched it to Sandler as a starring vehicle. Fetters did a polish on the script. Zagar’s recent attachment led to Sandler quickly signing on, putting the film in prime position as his next movie. It is still unknown when production will get underway as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle the world.

Sandler recently received the best reviews of his career for his 2019 dark comedy “Uncut Gems,” which earned him a Spirit Award. Sandler has been taking his time in finding his next project and had been weighing several options. Sources say he may shoot another movie before “Hustle,” if the right opportunity presents itself.

This marks Zagar’s biggest project since directing “We the Animals,” which put him on several studios’ radar.

Sander and Zagar are repped by WME. Zagar is also repped by Untitled Entertainment.

