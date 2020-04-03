Adam Sandler’s ‘Tonight Show’ Quarantine Song Is a Much Needed Dose of Comedy and Gratitude

One of the few (very few) welcome surprises during the coronavirus pandemic is the revitalization of the late-night talk show. Suddenly, now that everyone’s locked inside their homes, hosts like Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel have started broadcasting via video chat, and considering we’ve always seen these hosts in pristine suit-and-tie mode, it’s kind of nice seeing them dressed-down a little, isn’t it?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been no different. On Thursday, Adam Sandler video-called Fallon, where, from the comfort of their homes, the two Saturday Night Live alums shared stories about Robin Williams, and joked around about Fallon’s Sandler impression. Plus, at the end, a surprise—the comedic legend whipped out his electric guitar, and debuted a hilarious, loving tribute to doctors and nurses around the world who are fighting the coronavirus.

“Doctors brought us into this world as babies // Doctors take good care of your grandma,” Sandler sings. “Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer // Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess that we give them the supplies that they need // And I hope they save us soon because I’m really, really sick my family.”

Of course, Sandler and songwriting go hand in hand—you can log his quarantine ballad in his lengthy catalog of comedic jams, like “The Chanukah Song,” and “I Wanna Grow Old With You” from The Wedding Singer. Plus, don’t forget Sandler’s ode to his late best friend, Chris Farley, which he debuted during a Netflix comedy special in 2018. For now, though, stay inside—and listen to the sweet lullabies of the Sandman.

“We love you doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives every day // Find a cure for this shit, because I really, really miss hugging my mailman,” Sandler sings in the ending of the song.