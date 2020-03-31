Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne In Coma, On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, as well as a leader of the pop band Fountains of Wayne, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old songwriter was Oscar-nominated for his title track on the 1996 Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do. He has three Emmys

In addition to film, his resume includes TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose hit Stacey’s Mom was No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

“Sad news friends,” reads a post from an Ivy fan account, which said Schlesinger was on a ventilator for two weeks and is now n a medically-induced coma. “We send our prayers to him, his family and doctors,” the post said.

